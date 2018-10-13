Debra Rolison awarded Nichols Medal

Debra R. Rolison, head of the Advanced Electrochemical Materials Section of the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, is the winner of the 2018 William H. Nichols Medal Award.
Her research has involved the design, synthesis, characterization, and application of three-dimensionally structured ultraporous, multifunctional nanoarchitectures for applications including catalysis, energy storage and conversion, and sensors.
Rolison was honored during a symposium and awards dinner hosted by the ACS New York Section in April.
