Dennis Stuehr receives Morley Medal

Dennis J. Stuehr, a researcher in the department of molecular medicine at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University and at the Lerner Research Institute of Cleveland Clinic, is the recipient of the 2018 Edward W. Morley Medal presented by the ACS Cleveland Section.
The Morley Medal recognizes contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration, and public service, as well as outstanding service to humanity or to industrial progress in the Cleveland region.
Stuehr’s research focuses on the mechanisms responsible for the function of nitric oxide synthase enzymes in humans, including quantitative studies of their reactivity at the molecular structure and function level, and learning how other cellular proteins regulate these enzymes or respond to the nitric oxide they make. His work has helped the community understand how structural changes can generate distinct biological functions in these enzymes.
