Awards

Dennis Stuehr receives Morley Medal

by Linda Wang
June 10, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 24
A photo of Dennis Stuehr.
Credit: Courtesy of Dennis Stuehr
Dennis Stuehr

Dennis J. Stuehr, a researcher in the department of molecular medicine at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University and at the Lerner Research Institute of Cleveland Clinic, is the recipient of the 2018 Edward W. Morley Medal presented by the ACS Cleveland Section.

The Morley Medal recognizes contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration, and public service, as well as outstanding service to humanity or to industrial progress in the Cleveland region.

Stuehr’s research focuses on the mechanisms responsible for the function of nitric oxide synthase enzymes in humans, including quantitative studies of their reactivity at the molecular structure and function level, and learning how other cellular proteins regulate these enzymes or respond to the nitric oxide they make. His work has helped the community understand how structural changes can generate distinct biological functions in these enzymes.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

