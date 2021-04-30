Advertisement

Awards

Division of Chemical Health and Safety names 2021 award winners

by Linda Wang
April 30, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 16
The American Chemical Society Division of Chemical Health and Safety (CHAS) has announced its 2021 awards to honor outstanding leadership and service in chemical health and safety. The awards will be presented at the ACS Fall 2021 meeting.

Robert H. Hill Jr., who is retired from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is the recipient of the CHAS Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to CHAS, the Committee on Chemical Safety, and lab safety.

The CHAS Graduate Student Safety Leadership Award, given this year in honor of the late Sheharbano “Sheri” Sangji, will go to Cristian Aviles-Martin of the University of Connecticut, Jessica DeYoung of the University of Iowa; Omar Leon Ruiz of the University of California, Los Angeles; and Sarah Zinn of the University of Chicago. The award recognizes outstanding leadership in chemical health and safety.

Ian A. Tonks of the University of Minnesota Twin Cities will receive the Laboratory Safety Institute Graduate Research Faculty Safety Award for advocating for a strong safety culture in his department.

The Department of Chemistry at West Virginia University will receive the SafetyStratus College and University Health and Safety Award for its commitment to student laboratory health and safety practice and education.

Robert Toreki of Interactive Learning Paradigms will receive the Howard Fawcett Chemical Health and Safety Award for his dedication to providing accessible, online health and safety education.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

