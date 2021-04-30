Advertisement

Awards

Division of Computers in Chemistry presents spring 2021 awards

by Linda Wang
April 30, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 16
The American Chemical Society Division of Computers in Chemistry (COMP) presented the following awards during the ACS Spring 2021 meeting. The OpenEye Outstanding Junior Faculty Award in Computational Chemistry assists new faculty members in gaining visibility in the COMP community. The winners are Noa Marom of Carnegie Mellon University, Evangelos Miliordos of Auburn University, Yuan Ping of the University of California, Santa Cruz, and Konstantinos Vogiatzis of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Each winner received a $1,000 prize.

The Chemical Computing Group Excellence Award for Graduate Students recognizes outstanding research performance by graduate students in computational chemistry. The recipients are Sarah Alamdari of the University of Washington, Marcos Felipe Calegari Andrade of Princeton University, Kevin Carter-Fenk of the Ohio State University, Yeongsu Cho of Columbia University, and Rimsha Mehmood of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The Wiley Computers in Chemistry Outstanding Postdoc Award went to Joonho Lee of Columbia University and Yinan Shu of the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

