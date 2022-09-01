Division of Organic Chemistry announces SURF awardees

The recipients of the American Chemical Society’s Division of Organic Chemistry’s Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowships (SURF) for the summer of 2022 are Susanna Angles, Illinois State University; Reece Carew-Lyons, Bryn Mawr College; Catherine Chiang, Scripps College; Damien Cooper, University of Southern Mississippi; Evan Ferry, University of Michigan; Hannah Ford, College of the Holy Cross; Anjali Gurajapu, University of California, Berkeley; Lauren Harstad, Arizona State University; Daniel Hubin, Kansas State University; Sebastian Ibarraran, Yale University; Nikki Keramati, University of Michigan; Madison Maiorano, Stonehill College; Mark Mouch, University of San Diego; Isabelle Petrucci, University of Vermont; Nathan Tang, Northeastern University; and Jason Wu, Boston College.
The SURF awards provide $6,000 in funding for summer research opportunities for outstanding undergraduate organic chemistry students. For more information about the program, visit orgn.link/surf.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter