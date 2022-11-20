Dorothy J. Phillips receives Percy Julian Award

Dorothy J. Phillips, an ACS director-at-large who is retired from the Waters Corporation, is the recipient of the 2022 Percy L. Julian Distinguished Award, presented by the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers (NOBCChE) for significant contributions in pure or applied research in science or engineering. Phillips gave an award lecture at the 2022 NOBCChE conference, which was held in Orlando, Florida, Sept. 26–29.
In 1967, Phillips became the first Black woman to earn an undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University. She completed her PhD at the University of Cincinnati in 1974. That year, she started her industrial career at Dow, later moving to Waters before retiring in 2013. Phillips received the NOBCChE Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.
