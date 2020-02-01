Dreyfus Foundation accepting proposals for machine learning

The Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation has established a new program for machine learning in the chemical sciences and engineering, which provides funding for innovative projects that further the understanding and applications of machine learning throughout the chemical sciences.
The program is open to academic institutions in the US that grant a bachelor’s or higher degree in the chemical sciences, including biochemistry, materials chemistry, and chemical engineering. Principal investigators are limited to one proposal annually. The deadline for proposals is April 2. For more information, visit bit.ly/36yy1O2.
