Dreyfus Prize to Robert Langer

Robert Langer, the David H. Koch Institute Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the 2019 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences, presented by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation. This year’s $250,000 prize honors chemistry in support of human health.
Langer was cited for his “discoveries and inventions of materials for drug delivery systems and tissue engineering that have had a transformative impact on human health through chemistry.”
“It’s always been a dream for me to be able to use my scientific background to help prolong life and relieve human suffering. When I look at the remarkable individuals in chemistry and chemical engineering around the world, including the people who have won the Dreyfus Prize previously, receiving this award is truly humbling,” Langer says.
In addition to his research on drug-delivery systems, his work in tissue engineering has led to the creation of new skin, cartilage, bone, corneas, and blood vessels in humans.
“His discoveries have been translated, often by Langer himself, to many products that profoundly impact human health,” said Matthew Tirrell, chair of the Dreyfus Foundation Scientific Affairs Committee and dean of the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago. “In a diverse field of chemists and chemical engineers with many powerful contributors, the enormous body and influence of Bob Langer’s work stands out in a singular way.”
Langer will deliver an award lecture at MIT on Sept. 26.
