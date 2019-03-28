Esselen Award to Carolyn Bertozzi

Carolyn R. Bertozzi, the Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor of Chemistry and a professor of chemical and systems biology and radiology at Stanford University, is the winner of the Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest for her work in the advancement of bioorthogonal chemistry.
Bertozzi, who is also editor in chief of ACS Central Science, studies the interaction of glycans on cell surfaces and has developed imaging tools that allow researchers to attach probes to specific sugars and to examine the differences between the cell surfaces of healthy and cancerous cells. She will receive the award during a ceremony at Harvard University on April 11 and deliver a lecture titled “Chemical Approaches to Problems in Global Health.”
The Esselen Award is presented annually by the American Chemical Society Northeastern Section to honor outstanding scientific achievement in scientific and technical work that contributes to the public well-being and communicates the positive values of the chemical profession.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter