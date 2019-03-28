Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Awards

Esselen Award to Carolyn Bertozzi

by Linda Wang
March 28, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Carolyn R. Bertozzi,﻿ the Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor of Chemistry and a professor of chemical and systems biology and radiology at Stanford University, is the winner of the Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest for her work in the advancement of bioorthogonal chemistry.

Bertozzi, who is also editor in chief of ACS Central Science, studies the interaction of glycans on cell surfaces and has developed imaging tools that allow researchers to attach probes to specific sugars and to examine the differences between the cell surfaces of healthy and cancerous cells. She will receive the award during a ceremony at Harvard University on April 11 and deliver a lecture titled “Chemical Approaches to Problems in Global Health.”

The Esselen Award is presented annually by the American Chemical Society Northeastern Section to honor outstanding scientific achievement in scientific and technical work that contributes to the public well-being and communicates the positive values of the chemical profession.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carolyn Bertozzi receives John J. Carty Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Remsen Award to Chad Mirkin
Esselen Award To Gelb And Tureĉek

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE