Esselen Award to Geoffrey Coates

Geoffrey W. Coates, the Tisch University Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Cornell University, is the winner of the Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest.
Coates is being recognized for his development of biodegradable polymers from renewable resources. Applications of his work include safer food packaging, improved production of electronic devices, battery technology, and solid waste disposal. He will receive the award during a ceremony at Harvard University on April 16 and deliver a lecture titled “In Pursuit of the Perfect Plastic.”
The American Chemical Society Northeastern Section presents the award annually to honor outstanding scientific achievement that communicates the positive values of the chemical profession.
