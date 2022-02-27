Esselen Award to Philip Low

Philip S. Low, the Presidential Scholar for Drug Discovery and Ralph C. Corley Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Purdue University, is being presented with the Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest for his use of chemistry to design and test promising therapies for multiple human diseases.
Low is being recognized for developing a widely applicable methodology for attaching drugs to molecules that will bind specifically to targeted disease sites. Low’s unique approach to treating malaria resulted in a recent breakthrough in treating the disease. Low will receive the award in a ceremony at Harvard University on April 29 and deliver a lecture titled “A New Generation of Targeted Therapies for Cancer, Autoimmune, and Infectious Diseases.”
The American Chemical Society Northeastern Section presents the award annually to honor outstanding scientific achievements that communicate the positive values of the chemical profession.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter