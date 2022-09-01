Florida Award to Igor V. Alabugin

Igor V. Alabugin of Florida State University is the recipient of the 2022 Florida Award, presented by the American Chemical Society’s Florida Section. Alabugin was cited for his contributions to physical organic chemistry, along with his major impacts in teaching and service to the larger chemistry community. The Florida Award was established in 1952 to recognize a chemist in the southeastern US for their leadership and contribution to the advancement of the chemistry profession. Alabugin received his award during the 2022 Florida Annual Meeting and Exposition held Aug. 4–7.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter