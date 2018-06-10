Florida Award to Kevin M. Smith

Kevin M. Smith of Louisiana State University is the recipient of the 2018 Florida Award, presented by the ACS Florida Local Section. The award recognizes a chemist in the southeastern U.S. for leadership and contributions toward the advancement of the profession of chemistry.
Smith was recognized for his work in the field of organic chemistry, as well as for his contributions in both teaching and service to the chemistry community. He received the award at the 2018 Florida Annual Meeting & Exposition in May.
