Florida Award to Kevin Smith

The ACS Florida Section has named Kevin M. Smith, a chemistry professor at Louisiana State University, the recipient of the 2018 Florida Award, which recognizes a chemist in the southeastern U.S. for leadership and contributions toward the advancement of the profession of chemistry. Smith was cited for his prominent work in organic chemistry, as well as for his significant contributions in both teaching and service to the chemistry community. He will receive the award at the 2018 Florida Annual Meeting & Exposition in May.
