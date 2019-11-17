Former Trinseo CEO Chris Pappas wins SCI medal

The Society of Chemical Industry, America Section, is awarding its 2020 SCI Chemical Industry Medal to former Trinseo CEO Christopher D. Pappas. The award will be given at a dinner in Pappas’s honor at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on March 10. Pappas led the styrenics maker from 2010—when Dow spun it off—until March 2019. He had previously been an executive with Nova Chemicals, briefly serving as its CEO. Pappas started his career at Dow, where he spent 17 years.
