Awards

Frances Arnold receives award from Iota Sigma Pi

by Linda Wang
October 26, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 42
Photo of Frances Arnold.
Credit: Caltech
Frances Arnold

Frances H. Arnold is the recipient of the Invited National Honorary Member Award from Iota Sigma Pi, the US national honor society for women in chemistry. The award honors exceptional achievement in chemistry or an allied field that merits international recognition. Arnold is the Linus Pauling Professor of Chemical Engineering, Bioengineering, and Biochemistry at the California Institute of Technology. She won half the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for her work on the directed evolution of enzymes, which has yielded the enzymatic synthesis of molecules such as the biofuel isobutyl alcohol and the diabetes drug sitagliptin.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

