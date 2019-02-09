G. Vijay Nair wins Gold Medal from Chemical Research Society of India

G. Vijay Nair, an honorary scientist at the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram, India, is the recipient of the 2018 Gold Medal for lifetime achievement from the Chemical Research Society of India. Nair’s research is in the area of organic synthesis and includes organocatalysis mediated by N-heterocyclic carbenes.
