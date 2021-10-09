GCI Oilfield Chemistry Roundtable invites proposals

The ACS GCI Oilfield Chemistry Roundtable is seeking a 1-year R&D commitment to assist its discovery of more sustainable friction reducers and high-viscosity friction reducers that are viable alternatives to current polyacrylamide polymers used in hydraulic fracturing.
Proposals are invited from public and private institutions of higher education worldwide. One $50,000 grant will be awarded. The deadline for receipt of proposals is 5 p.m. (EDT) on Oct. 31, 2021.
For application instructions and more information, visit www.acs.org/oilfield-chemistry.
