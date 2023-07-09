Advertisement

Awards

Graduate students win environmental chemistry awards

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
July 9, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 22
The American Chemical Society’s Division of Environmental Chemistry is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 C. Ellen Gonter Environmental Chemistry Awards. This is the most prestigious award given by the division to graduate students and is presented to those who submit the highest-quality research papers to the awards committee.

The 2023 awardees are Ian H. Billinge, Columbia University; Jianan Gao, New Jersey Institute of Technology; Junyue Wang, Georgia Institute of Technology; Minghao Kong, University of Cincinnati; Quanhui Ye, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; Sohum K. Patel, Yale University; Yidan Gao, Case Western University Reserve.

The awardees will present their papers at the C. Ellen Gonter Graduate Student Award Symposium during ACS Fall 2023.—Kevin O’Shea, chair, Division of Environmental Chemistry Awards Committee.

