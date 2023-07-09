Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Awards

Green Chemistry Awards to Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., and PharmaBlock Sciences

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
July 9, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 22
A group of people pose for a photo while holding green trophies. The background is a light blue color.
Credit: Brad Zangwill Photography
From left: Richard Fox (Bristol Myers Squibb), Zara Seibel (Codexis, who worked on the Bristol Myers Squibb project), Zhenzhen Dong (PharmaBlock Sciences), John McIntosh (Merck & Co.), and Feng Peng (Merck & Co.) collected their awards at the Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference, held June 13–15.

The American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable has announced that teams at Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck & Co. have won its 2023 Peter J. Dunn Award for Green Chemistry and Engineering Impact and that PharmaBlock Sciences has won its 2023 Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Excellence in Green Chemistry Award.

The Bristol Myers Squibb team is recognized for developing an enzymatic route to install two stereocenters on the cyclohexyl ring of BMS-986278, a lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 antagonist in clinical trials as a treatment for lung fibrosis.

The Merck & Co. team is recognized for developing new organo- and bio-​catalysis bond-forming strategies to the cyclic dinucleotide MK-1454, a stimulator of interferon genes agonist in clinical trials as a treatment for solid cancers and lymphomas.

PharmaBlock Sciences is recognized for an innovative continuous manufacturing process for 3-oxo cyclobutane-1-carboxylic acid, an intermediate used in several marketed drugs and drug candidates.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

