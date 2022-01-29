Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Awards

Green chemistry grants totaling $300,000 awarded by ACS GCI Pharma Roundtable in 2021

by Christiana Briddell, ACS staff
January 29, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Since 2007, the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable (GCIPR) has awarded more than $3 million in research grants to advance green chemistry solutions. Each year, GCIPR identifies specific research challenges and seeks proposals.

In 2021, GCIPR awarded $50,000 grants to the following researchers: Duncan Browne of the University College of London for solvent minimization in flow chemistry, Malgorzata “Gosia” Chwatko of the University of Kentucky for greener peptide and peptide conjugate synthesis, Hans Renata of Scripps Research for increasing the breadth and utility of enzymes in pharma, and Jennifer Schomaker of the University of Wisconsin–Madison for technology-enabled late-stage functionalization of pharmaceuticals.

In addition, GCIPR awarded four $25,000 grants as part of its Ignition Grant Program to fund novel research ideas that have the potential to provide sustainable solutions to chemistry and engineering problems in the industry. The winners of these ignition grants are Mélanie Hall of the University of Graz, Florian Hollfelder of the University of Cambridge, Han Sen Soo of Nanyang Technological University, and Qiu Wang of Duke University.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE