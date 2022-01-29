Green chemistry grants totaling $300,000 awarded by ACS GCI Pharma Roundtable in 2021

Since 2007, the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable (GCIPR) has awarded more than $3 million in research grants to advance green chemistry solutions. Each year, GCIPR identifies specific research challenges and seeks proposals.
In 2021, GCIPR awarded $50,000 grants to the following researchers: Duncan Browne of the University College of London for solvent minimization in flow chemistry, Malgorzata “Gosia” Chwatko of the University of Kentucky for greener peptide and peptide conjugate synthesis, Hans Renata of Scripps Research for increasing the breadth and utility of enzymes in pharma, and Jennifer Schomaker of the University of Wisconsin–Madison for technology-enabled late-stage functionalization of pharmaceuticals.
In addition, GCIPR awarded four $25,000 grants as part of its Ignition Grant Program to fund novel research ideas that have the potential to provide sustainable solutions to chemistry and engineering problems in the industry. The winners of these ignition grants are Mélanie Hall of the University of Graz, Florian Hollfelder of the University of Cambridge, Han Sen Soo of Nanyang Technological University, and Qiu Wang of Duke University.
