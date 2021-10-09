Advertisement

Awards

HHMI names 2021 investigators

by Alexandra A. Taylor
October 9, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 37
Howard Hughes Medical Institute has named 33 researchers—including eight chemists and biochemists—as the latest crop of HHMI investigators. The nonprofit biomedical research organization says it will invest at least $300 million in the work of these scientists who “could radically change how we think about biology, human health, and disease.”

“HHMI is committed to giving outstanding biomedical scientists the time, resources, and freedom they need to explore uncharted scientific territory,” HHMI President Erin O’Shea says in a statement.

The chemists and biochemists among the new HHMI investigators are Emily Balskus of Harvard University; Rhiju Das of Stanford University; Sun Hur of Boston Children’s Hospital; David Savage of the University of California, Berkeley; Mikhail Shapiro of the California Institute of Technology; Vincent Tagliabracci and Benjamin Tu of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center; and David Veesler of the University of Washington.

