HIST Award to Jeff Seeman

Jeffrey I. Seeman, a visiting senior research scholar at the University of Richmond, is the recipient of the 2017 HIST Award for Outstanding Achievement in the History of Chemistry by the ACS Division of the History of Chemistry. The award includes a plaque and $1,500.
Seeman has made many contributions to preserving and studying the history of modern organic chemistry. From 1990 to 1997, he edited an ACS book series called “Profiles, Pathways, and Dreams: Autobiographies of Eminent Chemists.” In his publications, Seeman has delved into such topics as how the Woodward-Hoffmann rules came to be, as well as the story behind the total synthesis of quinine.
Seeman has contributed significantly to the HIST division, organizing more than 20 symposia and creating the Citation for Chemical Breakthrough (CCB) Award program, which honors breakthrough publications, books, and patents worldwide in the field of chemistry.
Seeman was honored at a daylong symposium in his name during the spring ACS national meeting in New Orleans.
