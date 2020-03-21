HIST Award to Lawrence Principe

Lawrence M. Principe, the Drew Professor of the Humanities at Johns Hopkins University, is the recipient of the 2020 HIST Award for Outstanding Achievement in the History of Chemistry. Principe is a coauthor on several history of science books, including The Correspondence of Robert Boyle, Alchemy Tried in the Fire, The Secrets of Alchemy, and The Transmutations of Chymistry: Wilhelm Homberg and the Académie Royale des Sciences. The HIST Award includes an engraved plaque and a check for $1,500, which will be presented to Principe at the fall American Chemical Society national meeting in San Francisco.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter