HIST Outstanding Paper Award goes to Carmen J. Giunta

Carmen J. Giunta, an emeritus professor of chemistry at Le Moyne College, is the recipient of the Paul R. Jones Outstanding Paper Award for 2017, presented by the American Chemical Society Division of the History of Chemistry (HIST), for his paper “Isotopes: Identifying the Breakthrough Publication” (Bull. Hist. Chem. 2017, 42, 103). The award is presented to the author of the best paper published in the Bulletin for the History of Chemistry during the previous 3 years. Giunta is editor of the Bulletin for the History of Chemistry.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter