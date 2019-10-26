Hackerman Award to Uttam Tambar

Uttam K. Tambar, associate professor of biochemistry at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, is the recipient of the 2019 Norman Hackerman Award in Chemical Research. The $100,000 prize, named in honor of academic scientist Norman Hackerman, is awarded annually to recognize a young scientist conducting basic chemistry research in Texas. Tambar is being honored for his scientific contributions in selective functionalization of hydrocarbons. He pioneered a new approach for the conversion of hydrocarbons into medically relevant nitrogen-containing molecules. The approach has applications in the development of new drugs.
