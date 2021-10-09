Heh-Won Chang Fellowship seeks applicants

Scholars conducting research in green chemistry are invited to apply to the Heh-Won Chang, PhD Fellowship in Green Chemistry, which provides financial support to full-time graduate students. Recipients must present their research at the GC&E Conference. Funds may be used for any purpose—including conference travel, professional development, and living expenses—while the recipient is in graduate school. All full-time graduate students across the globe who are currently conducting research in green chemistry and have at least one full year of study remaining in their graduate program are eligible. The application deadline is 5 p.m. (EST) on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter