Herman Skolnik Award to Patrick Walters

Patrick Walters of Relay Therapeutics has been honored with the 2023 Herman Skolnik Award, presented by the American Chemical Society’s Division of Chemical Information. Walters is being recognized for his outstanding contributions to the development of computational methods and tools for practical applications in pharmaceutical research, as well as for his relentless efforts to support the development of cheminformatics and drug design as scientific disciplines.
The prize consists of a $3,000 honorarium and a plaque, and Walters is co-organizing an award symposium at ACS Fall 2023.
