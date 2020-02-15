Herty Medal to Susan Richardson

Susan D. Richardson, the Arthur Sease Williams Professor of Chemistry at the University of South Carolina, is the recipient of the 2020 Herty Medal, awarded by the American Chemical Society Georgia Section in recognition of outstanding work and service by a chemist in the southeastern US. Richardson is being honored for her work in understanding the formation of drinking-water disinfection by-products with environmental and human health impacts, as well as for her service to the profession. Richardson will receive the medal during the 86th Herty Award Celebration in September.
