Herty Medal goes to David Sherrill

The 2023 Charles H. Herty Medal goes to C. David Sherrill, Regents’ Professor in the Schools of Chemistry and Biochemistry and Computational Science and Engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology.
This medal is awarded annually by the American Chemical Society Georgia Section to recognize the work and service of an outstanding chemist from the southeastern region of the US.
The focus of Sherrill’s research is the development and application of theoretical methods and algorithms in computational quantum chemistry. He is a fellow of ACS, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the American Physical Society. Sherrill is an associate editor of the Journal of Chemical Physics and was recently elected to the board of the World Association of Theoretical and Computational Chemists. He is very active in ACS both nationally and in the Georgia Section.
The gold Herty Medal will be presented to Sherrill at the 89th Herty Award Celebration in September.
