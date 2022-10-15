Herty Medal nominations sought

The Georgia Section of the American Chemical Society is soliciting nominations for the 2023 Charles Holmes Herty Medal, which is presented annually to recognize the work and service of an outstanding chemist from the southeastern region of the US. The award recipient will be honored by the Georgia Section at the 89th awards banquet in fall 2023 and awarded a gold medal. Nominees may come from academic, government, or industrial settings and must have resided or worked in the southeastern region for more than 10 years. The deadline for submitting nominations is Dec. 15. All new or renewed nominators must complete the online form at acsga.org/herty-nomination. Nominations are active for up to 3 years, but nominators are welcome to update materials, particularly the candidate’s curriculum vitae, yearly.
