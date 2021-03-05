Herty Medalist named

Anne-Frances Miller, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Kentucky, is the winner of the 2021 Charles H. Herty Medal, presented by the American Chemical Society Georgia Section. The award recognizes outstanding work and service by a chemist in the southeastern US. Miller’s research focuses on the design of human-made materials and devices to capture, store, and transduce electrochemical energy from renewable sources. Her service to the profession and society includes her engagement in outreach activities and her advocacy in the area of water quality. The gold medal will be presented at the 87th Herty Award Celebration in September.
