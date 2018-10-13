History of Chemistry Award goes to David Lewis

David E. Lewis, a professor of chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, is the winner of the 2018 HIST Award for Outstanding Achievement in the History of Chemistry, presented by the ACS Division of the History of Chemistry (HIST). He presented an award lecture during the fall ACS national meeting in Boston.
Lewis is a leading scholar on the history of Russian chemistry. His collected works were translated and published in Russian in 2016. He has been invited several times to give major lectures at Kazan and other cities in Russia. His 2012 book, “Early Russian Organic Chemists and their Legacy,” has been hailed as the most important contribution to this previously understudied area.
