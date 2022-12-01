Industrial and Engineering Chemistry Division announces 2023 Division Fellows

The American Chemical Society’s Industrial and Engineering Chemistry (I&EC) Division annually announces recipients of its I&EC Division Fellow Awards, which were established in 2007 to recognize researchers who impact industry. The awards are granted to chemists or chemical engineers on the basis of significant, innovative contributions to the areas of applied chemistry or chemical engineering.
This year’s recipients are Ana C. Alba-Rubio, an associate professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Clemson University; Diana K. Deese, an analytical technologist in research and development at Dow; Ryan P. Lively, the Thomas C. DeLoach Professor in the School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology; and Brent Shanks, an Anson Marston Distinguished Professor in Engineering and the Mike and Jean Steffenson Faculty Chair in Chemical and Biological Engineering at Iowa State University.
The winners will receive their awards at an I&EC symposium during ACS Spring 2023.
