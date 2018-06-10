Inorganic Nanoscience Award to Dmitri Talapin

Dmitri Talapin of the University of Chicago is the winner of the 2018 Inorganic Nanoscience Award, presented by the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry to honor excellence in research in this field. The award is sponsored by the NanoCenter at the University of South Carolina.
Talapin’s work focuses on innovative nanostructure surface chemistry. He pioneered the use of molecular solders as a route to produce nanocrystal solids with high conductivity. Talapin will receive the $3,000 award and plaque at the ACS national meeting in Boston in August.
