Inorganic Nanoscience Award to Jonathan S. Owen

Jonathan S. Owen of Columbia University is the winner of the 2023 Inorganic Nanoscience Award. This award is presented by the American Chemical Society Division of Inorganic Chemistry to honor exceptional research in the area of inorganic nanoscience.
Owen’s research is primarily focused on comprehending the interplay between nanocrystal surfaces and ligands, as well as the mechanism governing the nucleation and growth of colloidal nanocrystals. His findings have led to the development of improved synthetic pathways for nanomaterials. An award symposium featuring Owen’s work will be held at ACS Fall 2023.
