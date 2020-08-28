Inorganic Nanoscience Award to Richard Brutchey

Richard Brutchey, a professor of chemistry at the University of Southern California, is the winner of the 2020 Inorganic Nanoscience Award, presented by the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry in recognition of sustained excellence in research. Brutchey’s work focuses on the synthetic design and scale-up of inorganic nanocrystals. He pioneered the use of simple thiol-amine solvent mixtures to dissolve inexpensive bulk materials to generate inks, which upon solution deposition and annealing yield thin films that have found utility in photovoltaics, electrocatalysis, and thermoelectrics. Brutchey received a plaque and $3,000 cash prize.
