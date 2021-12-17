Investment into Industrial Internships for Chemists program accepting applications

The ACS Division of Business Development and Management (BMGT) is accepting applications for the Investment into Industrial Internships for Chemists (I4C) program, which provides mentorship and funding to early-career chemists from underrepresented communities who are interested in pursuing careers in industry leadership and management. I4C is not an internship; the program defrays the supplemental costs associated with having an internship that make it challenging for students with limited income and funds to participate. The deadline is Feb. 1. Visit bmgt.org/mentoring-program for more information.
