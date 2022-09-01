Irving S. Sigal Postdoctoral Fellowship awarded to Jasmine N. Tutol

Jasmine N. Tutol is the recipient of the American Chemical Society’s 2022–24 Irving S. Sigal Postdoctoral Fellowship, a 2-year postdoctoral fellowship awarded to a PhD candidate or recent PhD graduate who is pursuing research at the interface of chemistry and biology. In her postdoctoral research, Tutol will seek application of the turn-on fluorescent protein–based sensors developed during her PhD in high-throughput drug screens looking to find therapeutics for chloride-channel diseases such as cystic fibrosis. She will work under the supervision of Sheel Dodani at University of Texas at Dallas. The fellowship stipend is $75,000 per year for 2 years and is named after Irving S. Sigal, the chemist who pioneered the use of site-directed mutagenesis to study protein structure and function.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter