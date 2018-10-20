Irving Sigal Fellowship to Herdeline Ann M. Ardoña

Herdeline Ann M. Ardoña, a postdoc in Kevin Kit Parker’s lab at Harvard University, is the recipient of ACS’s 2018–20 Irving S. Sigal Postdoctoral Fellowship, which is a two-year postdoctoral fellowship awarded to Ph.D. candidates, at the time of application, who are pursuing research at the interface of chemistry and biology.
In her postdoctoral research, Ardoña is developing photoresponsive polymeric surfaces that can be integrated with biohybrid tissues. Applications include label-free spatiotemporal control over the actuation of engineered in vitro tissues.
The fellowship stipend is $60,000 a year for two years. It is named for Irving S. Sigal, a chemist who pioneered the use of site-directed mutagenesis to study the structure and function of proteins and enzymes.
