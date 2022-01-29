James Flack Norris Award call for nominations

Nominations are invited for the 2022 James Flack Norris Award, which consists of a certificate and an honorarium of $3,000 and is given annually by the American Chemical Society Northeastern Section (NESACS). Individuals or teams may be nominated. Nominees should have served with special distinction as teachers of chemistry at either a secondary school, college, or graduate school. The presentation will take place at a ceremony and dinner in November 2022 and will include a formal address by the awardee.
The award was established in 1950 by NESACS to honor the memory of James Flack Norris, a professor of chemistry at Simmons College and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, chair of NESACS in 1904, and ACS president in 1925–26.
The nomination materials should consist of the primary nomination letter, supporting letters, and curriculum vitae. Materials should be submitted electronically through April 15 to Anna Singer at secretary@nesacs.org. For more information about the award, visit nesacs.org/award/james-flack-norris-award.
