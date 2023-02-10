James Flack Norris Award call for nomination

The American Chemical Society Northeastern Section invites nominations for the 2023 James Flack Norris Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Teaching of Chemistry.
Nominees should have served with special distinction as a chemistry teacher at a secondary school, college, or graduate school. An individual or team can be nominated. Awardees will receive a certificate and a $3,000 honorarium and be recognized at a dinner and presentation ceremony in November.
This award was established in 1950 to honor James Flack Norris, a professor of chemistry at Simmons College and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, chair of the Northeastern Section in 1904, and ACS president in 1925–26.
Please email nomination packets to Anna Singer at secretary@nesacs.org. For more information, visit www.nesacs.org/award/james-flack-norris-award/. Nominations are due by April 14. Send questions about the award or the nomination process to christine.caputo@unh.edu.
