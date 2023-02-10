Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Awards

James Flack Norris Award call for nomination

by Christine Caputo, ACS Northeastern Section
February 10, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

The American Chemical Society Northeastern Section invites nominations for the 2023 James Flack Norris Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Teaching of Chemistry.

Nominees should have served with special distinction as a chemistry teacher at a secondary school, college, or graduate school. An individual or team can be nominated. Awardees will receive a certificate and a $3,000 honorarium and be recognized at a dinner and presentation ceremony in November.

This award was established in 1950 to honor James Flack Norris, a professor of chemistry at Simmons College and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, chair of the Northeastern Section in 1904, and ACS president in 1925–26.

Please email nomination packets to Anna Singer at secretary@nesacs.org. For more information, visit www.nesacs.org/award/james-flack-norris-award/. Nominations are due by April 14. Send questions about the award or the nomination process to christine.caputo@unh.edu.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for nominations: 2024 James Flack Norris Award
Nominations sought for Norris teaching award
Call for nominations for Akron Section Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE