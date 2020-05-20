Advertisement

Awards

Jane Frommer wins 2020 Perkin Medal

by Linda Wang
May 20, 2020
Photo of Jane Frommer.
Credit: Courtesy of Jane Frommer
Jane Frommer

Jane Frommer, science adviser at Collabra, is the recipient of the 2020 Perkin Medal, given annually by the Society of Chemical Industry, America Group (SCI America) in honor of outstanding work in applied chemistry in the US. Frommer is being recognized for her contributions to electronically conducting polymers and scanning probe instrumentation.

“The work Dr. Frommer has done around nanoscopic analytical methods is vital to thin-film and nanostructural efforts now pervasive throughout industries,” said John Paro, CEO of Hallstar and chair of SCI America. “Over three decades she has shared her pioneering work at IBM Research with the industrial and academic communities through an abundance of publications and public lectures.”

Frommer also serves as a science adviser to Google, helping the company expand its presence in open-source data in the physical and life sciences, and numerous Silicon Valley start-ups, assisting them in tackling the chemical and material challenges of nanotechnology.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

