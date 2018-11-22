Jay Siegel named among 40 most influential foreign experts in China﻿﻿

Jay Siegel, dean of the School of Pharmaceutical Science & Technology and the School of Life Sciences at Tianjin University, was named by China’s Ministry of Science & Technology as one of the 40 most influential foreign experts during 40 years of China’s reform and opening up. The announcement took place during the 16th Conference on International Exchange of Professionals in Shenzhen, China, in April. According to the award citation, Siegel, who is the first foreign dean at Tianjin University, “vigorously promoted teaching reform and internationalization, actively introduced high-level overseas talents, and promoted the proportion of foreign teachers to 47.5%. Under his leadership, the college was approved as the ‘International Demonstration College.’ ” Siegel’s research focuses on structural chemistry and stereochemistry of supramolecular architectures.
