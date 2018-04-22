John Long awarded IRCO Medal

John Long, founder of JM Long Rubber Consultants, is the recipient of the IRCO Medal, awarded by the International Rubber Conference Organisation. Long is being honored for his outstanding services to international rubber conferences worldwide, serving as an organizer, as chair of conferences or symposia, and as a presenter.
Long has also held a number of positions within the ACS Rubber Division, including chair and councilor. He also served as secretary general of the Macromolecular Secretariat of the Division of Polymer Chemistry and as chair of the Akron Rubber Group. He has also served on the ACS Meetings & Expositions Committee and the ACS Divisional Activities Committee.
