John Reynolds honored with Florida Award

John R. Reynolds, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry and materials science and engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the 2019 Florida Award. Reynolds was cited for his work on conductive and electroactive polymers, as well as for his contributions in teaching and service to the chemistry community. The Florida Award is presented annually by the American Chemical Society in honor of a chemist in the southeastern US who has exhibited leadership and contributed to the advancement of chemistry. Reynolds will receive the award during the 2019 Florida Annual Meeting and Exposition May 9–11.
