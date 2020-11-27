Jonathan L. Sessler Fellow announced

Eszter Boros, an assistant professor of chemistry at Stony Brook University, is the winner of the 2020 Jonathan L. Sessler Fellowship for Emerging Leaders in Bioinorganic and Medicinal Inorganic Chemistry. The award is open to investigators in the first 5 years of a tenure-track position. Boros’s research is at the interface of medicinal inorganic chemistry and radiochemistry. Her lab is developing new metal-based molecular imaging probes for personalized medicine. She will present her research during the American Chemical Society Spring 2021 meeting, which will be held virtually in April.
