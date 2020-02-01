Joseph Kennedy to give Crano Memorial Lecture

Joseph P. Kennedy, Distinguished Professor of Polymer Science and Chemistry at the University of Akron, will present the 2020 Crano Memorial Lecture, organized by the American Chemical Society Akron Section in memory of John C. Crano, developer of photochromic polymer eyeglass lenses at PPG Industries. Kennedy invented and helped commercialize a polystyrene-polyisobutylene-polystyrene block copolymer and thermoplastic elastomer that are being used as a coating for drug-eluting cardiovascular stents.
