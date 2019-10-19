Advertisement

Awards

Juntao Ye wins Blavatnik Regional Award for Young Scientists

by Linda Wang
October 19, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 41
Photo of Juntao Ye.
Credit: Courtesy of Juntao Ye
Juntao Ye

Juntao Ye, an associate professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, is the recipient of a 2019 Blavatnik Regional Award for Young Scientists in the chemistry category. The awards support outstanding postdoctoral scientists from academic research institutions across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Ye is being honored for his postdoctoral work at Cornell University on developing new methods for improving synthetic efficiency while lowering the cost of synthesis and reducing the number of chemical by-products.

The other two winners of the regional award are Laura Duvall of Columbia University, who won in the life sciences category for her postdoctoral work at Rockefeller University on two key molecules in mosquitoes that inhibit blood feeding and breeding, and Netta Engelhardt of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who won in the physical sciences and engineering category for her research at Princeton University at the interface of general relativity and quantum field theory.

Each winner will receive $30,000 in unrestricted funds. The winners will be honored during a gala in New York City on Nov. 11.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

