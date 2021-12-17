K. C. Nicolaou wins Robert Koch Gold Medal

The Robert Koch Foundation has awarded K. C. Nicolaou its Gold Medal Award. Nicolaou, the Harry C. and Olga K. Wiess Professor of Chemistry at Rice University, is honored for his work developing chemical synthesis routes for natural products that can help treat disease, including the anticancer drug paclitaxel and the antibiotic vancomycin. The prestigious award is presented annually to honor the life’s work of scientists in the biomedical field.
